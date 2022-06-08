Chicago man and convicted felon charged with machete robberies: police

A convicted felon has been arrested and charged for allegedly robbing people with a machete on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Andre Gonzalez, 35, has been charged with four felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Chicago police say Gonzalez was armed with a machete when he robbed multiple victims.

The incidents occurred over the last week.

On June 3, Gonzalez allegedly robbed a 22-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman in the 4000 block of West Eddy.

He exited a silver Sedan while holding a machete, and said to the victims, "Give me your stuff before something happens."

He then fled in the Sedan.

On June 4, he allegedly robbed a 31-year-old woman in the 3000 block of N. Haussen.

The victim was walking home when Gonzalez, while holding a machete, demanded her purse.

On June 5, Gonzalez allegedly robbed a 52-year-old man in the 3700 block of North Troy.

The victim was walking on the sidewalk, when Gonzalez allegedly approached him from behind while holding a machete.

The victim hesitated and threw his wallet and the pizza he was carrying away from him. Gonzalez then allegedly swung the machete at the victim, who fell.

Gonzalez fled the scene.

Gonzalez also has five previous felony convictions.

He was arrested Monday and charged accordingly.