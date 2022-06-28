Victim sustained multiple stab wounds after suspect attempted to kidnap them on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are searching for a suspect who is accused of attempting to kidnap a victim in Belmont Cragin Tuesday.

According to police, an offender, who was armed with knife, exited his small white SUV in the 5500 block of Wellington Avenue at about 9:25 a.m.

He forcibly shoved the victim in his the back seat. A physical struggle ensued with the victim, who sustained numerous stab wounds throughout the body, police said.

When the offender attempted to drive off, the victim jumped out of the vehicle and was able to escape.

The offender then fled northbound in the west alley of Linder Avenue, police said.

Police describe the offender as an African-American man, about 18 to 19 years old.

He is roughly 5'10" and was wearing a black ski mask and long sleeve gray shirt.

If you have any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-6554.

