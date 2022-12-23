Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police

Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago.

In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said.

In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the offenders.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

1900 block of West 21st Street on Dec. 22 at 5:31 a.m.

1300 block of West Cullerton on Dec. 22 at 5:45 a.m.

2600 block of West Augusta on Dec. 23 at 2:10 a.m.

700 block of West Grand on Dec. 23 at 2:20 a.m.

100 block of South Paulina on Dec. 23 at 2:40 a.m.

1300 block of West Chicago on Dec. 23 at 2:45 a.m.

500 block of North Ashland on Dec. 23, at 2:49 a.m.

1600 block of West Warren on Dec. 23 at 3 a.m.

1600 block of West Cullerton on Dec. 23 at 3:07 a.m.

1600 block of West Erie on Dec. 23 at 3:10 a.m.

The offenders are described as three African-American men between the ages of 18 and 25.

They are between 5'8" and six-foot.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.