Victims robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park, Near North Side

Chicago police are warning residents of three armed robberies reported in Lincoln Park and on the Near North Side.

In each incident someone was approached by two to three males who flashed a gun and demanded property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

During the afternoon hours Nov. 9, in the 700 block of North Rush Street;

During the afternoon hours Nov. 12, in the first block of East Chicago Avenue; and

During the evening hours Nov. 14, in the 2200 block of North Halsted Street.

In one incident, the men were seen fleeing in a silver Ford Explorer SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.