Video captures tornado ripping through Texas Walmart parking lot

A vicious tornado was caught on camera wreaking havoc in a Walmart parking lot in Austin, Texas Monday evening.

Onlookers can be seen screaming for nearby pedestrians to take cover as the tornado ripped what appears to be mere feet from the Walmart entrance.

"Get inside! Get inside!" one man can be heard yelling as people run for shelter while debris flies through the air.

RELATED: Houston severe weather: Tornado Warnings popping up in some areas

"I JUST GOT DRAGGED," wrote one person on Twitter who was reportedly at the scene of the incident. The person posted photos of their legs all scratched and bruised up from the severe weather.

Several tornados were confirmed on the ground throughout Central Texas Monday evening. Most of Central Texas is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m.

RELATED: Multiple tornadoes cause damage across Central Texas

Throughout the afternoon, tornado warnings popped up through the Hill Country and into the Austin area.

There have been reports of damage to homes, cars, and buildings. So far, it is not known if there have been any injuries due to the tornadoes.

Two schools in Jacksboro, just outside Dallas were heavily damaged after a reported tornado.

Witnesses say a tornado struck several homes and buildings around 4 p.m. Monday.

Jacksboro High School saw extensive damage to its gymnasium. The whole roof was torn off.

Jacksboro High Principal Starla Sanders said she was made aware the storm was turning severe just after 3 p.m. So she let the 300 high schoolers who could drive leave early. But the bus riders and all staff were forced to take shelter.

Just moments after the storm passed, Sanders was also told her roof at her house was gone.

"It just brought tears to my eyes. I have lived here for 15 years, and I love this place. It is hard," she said. "Haven’t seen, but I hear I don’t have a roof on my own house. My kids are safe, and my husband is safe and all the students are safe. That is what is important."

RELATED: Tornadoes rip through North Texas, causing extensive damage to schools, homes

A search and rescue effort is underway in the Montague County town of Bowie after another reported tornado flattened several homes and destroyed several buildings.

Storm spotters say a tornado crossed Highway 287 southeast of the town around 5 p.m.

An emergency manager in Montague County reports "a great deal of damage to residences" in Bowie, including reports of "houses flattened" on Salona Highway north of Bowie.

The fire chief says there also reported property damage at the gas plant off Highway 59 just south of Bowie.

Advertisement

FOX 4 and FOX 7 contributed to this report. It was reported from Los Angeles.