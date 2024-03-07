New video shows off-duty Chicago cop exchange gunfire with suspect in Calumet Heights

New video has emerged of a shootout last month involving an off-duty Chicago police officer and a suspect in Calumet Heights.

The incident occurred on Feb. 6 at about 4:12 a.m. According to the Chicago Office of Police Accountability (COPA), an off-duty officer was confronted by an armed offender at a gas station in the 1600 block of East 95th Street.

Video from a nearby security camera shows a white vehicle approach the officer's personal SUV, which was parked at a gas pump. In seconds, an offender gets out and gunfire ensues. The officer is then seen running for safety before the suspect gets back in their vehicle and drives away.

Moments later, police would arrive at the scene.

The officer was not struck by gunfire, nor was the offender. No other injuries were reported, and no weapon was recovered at the scene. The offender is not in custody.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact COPA at (312)-746-3609.