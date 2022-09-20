Video shows 3 Chicago suspects wanted in Roseland murder

Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects wanted for a murder that occurred on the South Side.

According to police, the homicide took place in the Roseland neighborhood in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue on Sept. 13, 2022, at 10:10 p.m.

Police describe the suspects as three Black men, wearing a black or blue hoodie with a Nike or multicolored logo, a black face mask, black pants, blue-gray stone washed jeans and/or gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8271.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.