Video shows 3 suspects wanted in connection to murder of 13-year-old boy on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to the murder of a 13-year-old boy that occurred last week on the city's West Side.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14, the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of Independence Drive when a male suspect fired gunshots in his direction, police said.

The teen was struck in the head and was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital. Initially he was in critical condition but later died from his wounds.

The suspects wanted in connection to the homicide are described as three Black males between the ages of 15 and 20.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at (312) 746-8252.

Anonymous Tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.COM. You can reference report number JH-306284.