Police on Wednesday shared surveillance video of a man wanted for burglarizing a home in Hyde Park in September.

The burglary happened about 4:25 p.m. Sept. 22 in the 5400 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.

He allegedly entered the home and stole valuables from inside, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-747-8380.