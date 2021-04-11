Video shows man wanted for exposing self to children in Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - Police released video Saturday of a man who allegedly exposed himself to children in Lawndale and was recently seen following girls in a minivan.
On March 23, two girls were walking about 11:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue when a man called them over to the vehicle he was sitting in, Chicago police said.
The man exposed himself to the girls and touched himself inappropriately, police said. He was driving a dark gray Chevrolet Equinox with Illinois license plate CG14976.
Police said the same vehicle was seen following girls Monday near 13th Street and St. Louis Avenue.
CREDIT: CPD
The suspect was about 40 years old with a short afro-style haircut and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white T-shirt and light blue jeans, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.