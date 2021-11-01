Video shows man with child being carjacked in Bucktown

A carjacking in Bucktown was an unusually brazen one, with pedestrians nearby and the victim's small child in the car at the time.

It happened at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday at the corner of Armitage and Honore. Police say a 38-year old man was in his driveway, loading his child into his car, when an armed man approached from behind, demanding his phone and wallet as well. Fortunately, the carjacker allowed the victim to scoop up his child out of the car seat before driving off.

The man and child were not injured, police said.

"There's been two in the last two months at our building," said J.R. Cisneros, who lives in the same building and was also targeted by a carjacker there two months ago.

Cisneros narrowly escaped that carjacker, but the incidents have impacted how he approaches city living.

"It affects you mentally. It affects how you live your life. It's pretty terrible," Cisneros said. "We have to take precautions. We only take our phone, we don't take our wallets anymore. We have to tell each other where we are at all times. What used to be a safe space just isn't safe anymore."

Surveillance video captured the suspect in the vehicle's reflection. He appears to be wearing a white hoodie with black dark stripes, and is armed with a handgun.

"It's all caught on camera and it's just amazing that it's happening. Anytime, anywhere, to anyone, in pretty much any neighborhood on the West Side," Cisneros said.

Police say the offender fled in the stolen vehicle southbound on Honore.

As of Monday night, police have nobody in custody. In Cook County — including Chicago — carjackings are up nearly 50 percent compared to last year and are on pace to be the worst they've been in 20 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

Police issued a community alert last week after carjackings and armed robberies occurred in the same area.