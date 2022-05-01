Videos, photos captured by Chicago area residents show stormy skies, rainbows

Strong storms swept through the Chicagoland area Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

A small tornado even traveled through suburban Oak Brook — causing damage to trees and buildings.

The EF0 tornado was about 1.9 miles long and had a width of about 60 yards.

The tornado started at Willow Crest Golf Club and ended at Central Park.

The tornado impacted students arriving for St. Charles East prom, but there were no reports of injuries.

Another tornado was also confirmed to have touched down in Boone County for about half a mile.

Residents throughout northern Illinois captured the storms and the aftermath and submitted photos and videos through the FOX 32 Weather App.

