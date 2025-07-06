'Violence is rampant on the street': Chicago activists walk for peace after deadly July 4th weekend

About 30 local activists and supporters attended a peace walk Sunday afternoon following a deadly July 4th weekend in Chicago, with four people killed and 42 injured in various shootings.

What we know:

The group, led by Chicago Votes, walked in Chicago's River North neighborhood. The demonstration was more than just a peace walk. It was an in-depth conversation about some of the root causes of violence, and continued calls for more resources for those involved.

The group prayed and showed solidarity with shooting victims and their families.

At least 42 people have been shot, four fatally, so far during the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago since Thursday evening, according to police reports.

Those totals don't include the mass shooting outside of Artis Restaurant & Lounge on July 3 where 18 people were shot, four fatally, after a listening party for local rapper Mello Buckzz.

"It is not just a Chicago issue, it's a city issue, it's national issue," said a demonstrator. "Guns are rampant on the streets. Violence is rampant in the streets."

"We got to stop killing each other. It doesn't solve nothing," a demonstrator said. "If you're doing it for clout, it's the wrong way to go about doing it. If your doing it out of anger, we need to provide resources for people that teach people how to deal with anger a little bit better. We need to get these guns off the street. We need to start loving each other, it feels way better."

It all comes after Chicago recorded its lowest number of homicides in a decade so far in 2025.