Chicago crime: At least 33 shot, 3 killed over July 4th weekend, police say

The Brief At least 33 people have been shot and three killed so far during the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago, according to police. The shooting incidents included two in which at least four people were shot. The especially violent holiday weekend comes after Chicago recorded the fewest homicides during the first six months of the year in a decade.



At least 33 people have been shot, three fatally, so far during the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago since Thursday evening, according to police reports.

The victims of the shootings ranged in age from as young as 16 to as old as 52.

What we know:

Chicago police have reported at least 20 shooting incidents since around 5 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday morning.

The three people killed included a 16-year-old girl, a 36-year-old man, and a 52-year-old man.

The shooting incidents included two incidents in which at least four people were shot.

Seven people were shot in the 4800 block of S. Justine Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late Friday night. The victims included four women and three men between the ages of 21 and 42, police said.

Four people were shot in the 2700 block of S. California Boulevard early Saturday morning in Little Village. The victims included a 32-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 25-year-old man, who were all listed in critical condition. A 33-year-old man was shot and listed in fair condition.

The backstory:

The especially violent holiday weekend comes after Chicago recorded the fewest homicides during the first six months of the year in a decade.

There were 192 homicides reported in Chicago between Jan. 1 and June 30, according to data from the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The data point represents about a 33% decrease compared to the first six months of 2024.

It's also a notable marker since Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city could see fewer than 500 homicides this year, which has not been seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.