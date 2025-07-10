Chicago man charged with murder in Fourth of July weekend shooting, police say
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred over the violent Fourth of July weekend.
What we know:
Daniel Alvarado, 20, of Chicago, was arrested by Chicago police on July 8 in the 4300 block of W. 25th Place.
He was identified as the person who fatally shot a 47-year-old man on July 5 in the 2600 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to police.
(Chicago Police Department)
Alvarado has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, authorities said.
What's next:
His next court hearing is scheduled for Friday, July 11.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.