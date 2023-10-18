Chicago man charged in violent Blue Line robbery

A man has been charged in connection with a violent robbery Saturday at a CTA Blue Line station.

Anthony Jackson, 34, allegedly stole a 58-year-old man's wallet at the Pulaski station, 530 S. Pulaski Road, according to police. The victim tried to push Jackson away and fell to the ground where he was seriously injured.

Jackson was arrested Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood. He was charged with robbery and aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies.

A detention hearing for Jackson is scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.