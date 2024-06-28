Lincoln Park home invasion: Man stabbed several times, suspect arrested

One person was arrested after a man was stabbed several times during a home invasion Thursday night on Chicago's North Side.

The 26-year-old was stabbed multiple times by someone who entered his home around 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Clifton Avenue, according to Chicago police. The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Officers located the suspect who had run away from the scene. He was positively identified and taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No further information was given.