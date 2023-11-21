$15K reward offered for info on violent Munster home invasion

Munster police have released new photos of suspects wanted in connection with a violent home invasion last month in northwest Indiana.

Three people reported they were bound, battered and robbed around 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 27 in their residence in the 1400 block of Park West Circle, according to police.

Further investigation revealed five masked males were involved in the home invasion, using two separate vehicles. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying people of interest or the vehicles used in the case.

One of the victims is offering a $15,000 reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and convictions of the people involved in the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Munster police at (219) 836-6658 or email tnosich@munster.org.