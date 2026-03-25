Viral video shows Chicago delivery robot after shattering glass at CTA bus shelter

The Brief A delivery robot crashed into a CTA bus shelter in West Town on Sunday. Video shows the robot trying to move through broken glass after the impact. The footage went viral on TikTok.



A delivery robot crashed into a Chicago bus shelter Sunday and was captured on video trying to move through shattered glass.

The backstory:

Jason Peterson filmed the aftermath of the crash at the CTA Grand and Racine bus shelter along Racine Avenue in West Town.

The video shows the delivery robot named "Nasir" surrounded by broken glass after the shelter's wall shattered. Pieces of glass also fell on top of the robot as it moves back and forth, apparently struggling to navigate through the debris.

The robot eventually came to a stop.

What they're saying:

Peterson shared the video on TikTok, where it went viral. He joked in his caption that the "crime rate in Chicago is out of control."