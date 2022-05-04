Expand / Collapse search

Volunteers welcome commuters back to work as part of Chicago Returns Week

Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Commuters welcomed back to the Loop after years of working remote due to COVID

Volunteers held fun signs and cheered on commuters arriving in the Loop this morning as part of an effort to boost morale across the city.

CHICAGO - Returning to working in the office is an adjustment, getting dressed, traveling there, being around others — that’s why volunteers cheered on commuters Wednesday at the CTA station in the Thompson Center in the Loop.

They say life is a marathon, to be celebrated.

Volunteers held signs with slogans of humor and encouragement. 

They cheered and handed out water bottles as if they were supporting a foot race, while spreading good will.

They applauded CTA commuters for doing a routine thing, going to work, which hasn’t been entirely experienced by everyone during the pandemic. 

Just like a marathon, it starts with one step.

The cheers were inspired by the Amy Krouse Rosenthal Foundation, named for a local woman who died of ovarian cancer but celebrated each day of living. 

Years ago, she organized a similar "Welcome to Work" event that put smiles on commuters’ faces.

Prizes are being given to encourage people to return to work. Post on social media using the hashtag #ChicagoReturns and you could win cash, trips and other prizes, this week through Friday.