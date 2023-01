The finalists have been revealed for Chicago's first "Name a Snowplow" contest.

Some of the 50 finalists include Austin Plowers, Ferris Blizzard's Day Off, and Sleet Home Chicago.

The top six snowplow names will represent one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts.

You can cast your vote for up to six snowplow names at ChicagoShovels.org.

Voting closes Jan. 31