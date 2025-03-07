Driver charged in deadly Wadsworth hit-and-run
WADSWORTH, Ill. - Lake County officials announced Friday that charges have been filed in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened last September in Wadsworth.
Deadly Wadsworth crash
The backstory:
On Sept. 6, 2024, a GMC SUV rear-ended an 18-year-old woman who was riding a bicycle on Dilleys Road near the Wadsworth Road intersection.
The impact knocked the woman off her bike and the GMC fled the scene. A southbound Hyundai Elantra then struck the woman, but the driver of that vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.
A witness reported seeing the GMC dragging a bicycle underneath it on Wadsworth Road.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as 18-year-old Tiana Smith of Zion.
Crash investigators determined Alex Landa, 33, was responsible for striking and killing Smith.
On Wednesday, a Lake County Grand Jury indicted Landa on one count of failure to report a crash involving death and one count of aggravated DUI causing death, both felonies.
A Lake County judge signed a warrant for Landa who has not been taken into custody.
What they're saying:
Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg praised investigators for their work on this case.
"No family should have to endure such a tragedy, and we hope these charges bring them the first measure of justice. I commend our crash investigations team for their tireless efforts in ensuring the driver was held accountable," Idleburg said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.