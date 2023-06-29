Walmart delivery network faces allegations of widespread technology scam

A group of independent contractors responsible for driving deliveries for Walmart has come forward with serious allegations of a citywide technology scam.

The contractors claim that this scam has resulted in corruption, intimidation, and even death threats.

According to the workers, the delivery scam is orchestrated by a rogue group of individuals who have hacked the mobile app called Spark, which is used by Walmart for its online platform. The scam leaders allegedly manipulate the app to withhold orders from delivery drivers unless they pay them in cash, drugs, or cell phones.

"They're able to receive orders way before we do. Not just one order, multiple orders. And obviously that's been devastating us financially, leaving us sitting here for up to eight hours with maybe a job or two. Some days we don't even make enough for gas.," said Sonny Cavala.

FOX 32 reached out to Walmart for a comment on these allegations. A spokesperson responded, stating that they have been in contact with the stores in Cicero, Bedford Park, and Forest Park. Walmart assures that they are taking appropriate action to address the specific incidents.