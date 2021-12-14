Want to be the first to get married in 2022 and get prizes? Cook County wedding lottery is now open

If you and your beloved are the first couple married in Cook County in 2022, you're going to get more than a marriage license.

The first couple is showered with gifts donated by Chicago businesses, included a steak dinner, lobster tails, champagne, cheesecake, dance lessons, tickets to a comedy show and a bouquet.

The lottery to be that first couple opened on Tuesday, and applications will be accepted through Dec. 28. The drawing will be held on Dec. 29. You can enter by clicking cookcountyclerk.com/firstmarriage.

The wedding ceremony will be held at the clerk's office in Chicago on Monday, Jan. 3, which is the first day of business of 2022 in Cook County.

