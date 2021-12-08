WANTED: Have you seen 'Tyson the Bison' walking around the suburbs?

article

An American buffalo is on the loose in western Lake and eastern McHenry Counties, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Nicknamed "Tyson the Bison," the buffalo fled from its familiar surroundings in September.

The sheriff's office said the buffalo continues to graze the area, and the owners are hoping for snowfall, so officials may take the buffalo into "cowstody."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

"You won’t be able to wrangle her with ‘handcalfs,’ and she can be a bit ‘imbullsive’ so if you see her, please don’t approach her – you can call your local police agency, and we will call the owners for a ‘smooooth’ apprehension," the sheriff's office shared on Facebook.