Warm, breezy and stormy weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
Saturday morning forecast for Chicagoland on Oct. 9

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Chicago's weather is going to stay warm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with growing threat of severe weather.

The high temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will likely hit 80º on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, widespread showers and storms will move into the area. Some of those storms might be severe.

The Chicago area's first freeze usually occurs in October, but city and suburban low temperatures have remained 10º to 15º above normal, with no chance of a freeze in the next week.

  • Saturday: High 80º, Low 69º
  • Sunday: High 83º, Low 69º
  • Monday: High 77º, Low 58º with storms
  • Tuesday: High 72º, Low 59º
  • Wednesday: High 72º, Low 65º
  • Thursday: High 73º, Low 61º

