Warm, breezy and stormy weather ahead for Chicago and suburbs

Chicago's weather is going to stay warm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with growing threat of severe weather.

The high temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will likely hit 80º on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday, widespread showers and storms will move into the area. Some of those storms might be severe.

The Chicago area's first freeze usually occurs in October, but city and suburban low temperatures have remained 10º to 15º above normal, with no chance of a freeze in the next week.

Saturday: High 80º, Low 69º

Sunday: High 83º, Low 69º

Monday: High 77º, Low 58º with storms

Tuesday: High 72º, Low 59º

Wednesday: High 72º, Low 65º

Thursday: High 73º, Low 61º

