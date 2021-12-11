Warning to women on Chicago's South Side: Beware of carjackers with guns

Chicago police are warning residents of a string of carjackings reported in December on the South Side.

In each incident, a woman was approached by two males with guns as she sat inside or stood just outside her vehicle, and who demanded her keys, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About midnight Dec. 2, in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue;

About 1:45 p.m. Dec. 2, in the 7300 block of South Exchange Avenue;

About 4:45 p.m. Dec. 3, in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue; and

About 11 p.m. Dec. 8, in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO NEWS APP