Warning to women on Chicago's South Side: Beware of carjackers with guns
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of a string of carjackings reported in December on the South Side.
In each incident, a woman was approached by two males with guns as she sat inside or stood just outside her vehicle, and who demanded her keys, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The robberies happened:
- About midnight Dec. 2, in the 6800 block of South Dorchester Avenue;
- About 1:45 p.m. Dec. 2, in the 7300 block of South Exchange Avenue;
- About 4:45 p.m. Dec. 3, in the 6900 block of South Michigan Avenue; and
- About 11 p.m. Dec. 8, in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.
