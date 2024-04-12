Deadly shooting in Washington Park: Man killed, suspect on the run

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The incident happened at 4:48 p.m. Friday in the 5600 block of S. Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 46-year-old man was found unresponsive in a hallway with a gunshot wound to the chest, CPD says.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.