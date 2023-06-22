WATCH: Bees swarm tree above Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago

A huge colony of domicile honeybees has set up shop in Daley Plaza right in the Chicago Loop.

The busy insects don't appear to be causing any issues with as people pass through the plaza for the weekly farmers market.

Director of Communications for Richard J. Daley Center Bryant Payne says the safety of both the bees and the community are being considered before any actions are taken.

"The bees pose no immediate threat to the public and relocation experts are currently preparing a plan to, safely and carefully, relocate the bees to a suitable environment," Payne said.

The current plan is to support the conservation of honeybee populations.

This isn't the first time a swarm of honeybees has made a home in downtown.

Hundreds of bees gathered on a bike near Millennium Park a few years back making for a tough commute home after work for one Chicagoan.