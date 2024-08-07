Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Ducky Derby 2024 makes big splash for Special Olympics Illinois

By Maggie Duly
Published  August 7, 2024 10:53am CDT
CHICAGO - Thousands of rubber ducks will splashed into the Chicago River Wednesday afternoon for a good cause. 

The Chicago Ducky Derby is a signature fundraising event that benefits Special Olympics Illinois.

More than 75,000 ducks have been adopted for this year's "splashdown" – that means nearly $400,000 raised. The goal was to sell 100,000 ducks. A single duck costs $10. They can also be purchased in packs of 6, 12, 24 and 240. 

The ducks begin their race at 1 p.m. from the Columbus Drive Bridge. But the festivities began at 10 a.m. with the Chicago Ducky Derby Festival. The festival boasts food trucks, entertainment and duck-themed activities. 

This year's derby ambassador is Hoffman Estates athlete Ashley Jones. She joined Good Day Chicago before the race to explain what the event means to her. 

The purchase of a single duck feeds an athlete lunch at one competition, according to Special Olympics Illinois. A $30 donation – 6 ducks – supplies gold medals for a team. 

Donations also provide supplies for competitions, send athletes to state championships and help enroll athletes in leadership academies. 

The race lasts about 30 minutes. The first duck that crosses the finish line determines the winner. Prizes include a new Chevy Trax, a $2,500 cash prize and 4 VIP tickets to Six Flags Great America. 