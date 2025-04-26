Archdiocese of Chicago honors Pope Francis in commemoration Mass

The Archdiocese of Chicago honored Pope Francis during a commemoration Mass on Saturday at Holy Name Cathedral.

What we know:

The service was led by Archdiocese Vicar General Bishop Lawrence Sullivan.

"This solemn liturgy will offer Catholics and non-Catholics an opportunity to pray for the repose of Pope Francis' soul and reflect on his legacy of mercy, humility and global pastoral leadership," the Archdiocese said in a statement.

Earlier Saturday, Pope Francis’ funeral took place at St. Peter’s Square in Rome, five days after his death following a stroke.

The funeral Mass drew about 200,000 people, according to the Vatican.

RELATED: Pope Francis remembered with massive, historic funeral