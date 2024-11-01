Limited water access hinders firefighters battling massive blaze at Joliet scrapyard

The Brief A massive fire broke out at BL Duke – Joliet Public Scrap Metal Recycling Yard, involving metal, wood, and plastic, but no hazardous materials, with no injuries reported. Firefighters face challenges due to limited water supply; only one hydrant is available, requiring tanker support from nearby departments. The blaze may burn for hours or even days, with continued updates expected as local crews work to control the fire.



A massive fire broke out Friday afternoon at a Joliet scrapyard, where firefighters were facing challenges due to limited water supply.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. at BL Duke – Joliet Public Scrap Metal Recycling Yard, located at 2 Genstar Lane.

Fire officials said metal, wood and possibly some plastic caught fire in the scrapyard. No hazardous materials were involved, and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters expect the fire could burn for several hours or even days.

"Our biggest problem is we have very little water down here, so we're working on getting a water supply, which will help us get it out faster," said Victor Stachelski, Joliet fire operations chief. "There's only one hydrant. We're trying to coordinate some of the local fire departments that actually have to use tanker operations."

The Joliet Fire Department and the Lockport Township Fire Protection District were responding.

