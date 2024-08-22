Protesters rally in Union Park after clash with Vivek Ramaswamy on final day of DNC

Protesters are gathering for a rally and march in Union Park on the last day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Tensions escalated just before 4:30 p.m. when demonstrators spotted former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and tried to push him out of the park.

The protest was initially set to begin at 5 p.m. and it's the second protest and march organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC.

Their first march and rally was held Monday at Union Park.

Representatives under the coalition's umbrella and local activists will take turns speaking prior to marching to the area of the United Center, where Kamala Harris will likely be delivering her nomination acceptance speech later that night.

The protesters are calling for the following:

The U.S. to end aid to Israel

Give the community control of police

Immigrant Rights and Legalization for All!

The defense of LGBTQIA+ and reproductive rights

Money for Jobs, School, Healthcare, Housing, and Environment, Not for War!

The right to unionize and strike

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.