WATCH VIDEO: Ed Sheeran serves up hotdogs to screaming fans at Chicago's Wiener's Circle

While in Chicago, Ed Sheeran showed he can hold down two jobs: hot dog slinger by day, hit singer by night.

Sheeran put in some time serving up Chicago-style dogs at the city's famous Weiner's Circle on Saturday before his concert at Soldier Field.

Video shows the tiny joint in Lincoln Park packed with screaming fans.

"Our newest trainee @edsheeran has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly," said the Weiner's Circle. The restaurant is known for abusing customers.

Later, the Weiner's Circle called him "our favorite bloke."

The next stop on his tour is Kansas City.