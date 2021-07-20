Waukegan considers gunshot detection system to aid police

Waukegan is considering adding ShotSpotter technology to help police respond more quickly to gunfire in the city.

The technology is the same type that is currently used in Chicago.

ShotSpotter detects the sound of gunshots and immediately sends a mass alert to police with the location.

A Waukegan council committee had its first discussion of the idea Monday night.

ShotSpotter has contracts with over 100 police departments nationwide.