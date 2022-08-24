Waukegan cop fatally shoots man armed with knife, hammer and gas can: police

A Waukegan police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly came at him with a knife, hammer and gas can taped to his chest Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Glen Court.

According to police, Waukegan police were called to the area for a reported neighbor dispute. Police were told a neighbor was trying to start a chainsaw and had gasoline.

When the officer arrived at the scene, police say a wooden fence separating the two properties in question was on fire. The officer then went back to his squad car to get a fire extinguisher.

As the officer returned to the fence to try to extinguish the fire, police say a man armed with a knife, hammer and gas can taped to his chest advanced toward the officer.

The man refused the officer's verbal commands and was fatally shot, police said.

The man has not been identified, but is a Waukegan resident in his 20s.

The officer involved in the shooting is a 15-year police veteran in his 30s.

The investigation is ongoing.