Waukegan double shooting suspect in custody after telling New Mexico authorities that he was wanted by police

article

A man accused of shooting two people, including his estranged wife, in Waukegan last month is now in custody.

At about 11:14 p.m. on May 24, the Waukegan Police Department responded to the 13400 block of Bridge Drive for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two gunshot victims in a parking lot.

The first victim, a 42-year-old woman from Zion, was shot in the stomach.

A second victim, a 25-year-old North Chicago man, was shot in the chest.

A vehicle belonging to the woman had a bullet hole in the windshield.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where they were treated and in stable condition.

A manhunt was then underway for Tomas Tapia, the woman's estranged husband, in connection with the shooting.

A warrant for Tapia's arrest was issued for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

On Thursday, Tapia was traveling out of Waukegan with an unknown companion. While stopped in New Mexico, Tapia approached law enforcement officials and advised them that he was wanted in connection to the shooting.

Officials in New Mexico confirmed that Tapia had an active arrest warrant and took him into custody.

He is awaiting extradition back to Illinois for the shooting.