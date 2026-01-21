Waukegan man charged in New Year's day stabbing

The Brief A Waukegan man is in custody after police say he stabbed and seriously injured a 34-year-old on New Year’s Day. Durrell Robertson, 40, was arrested Tuesday by Chicago police and a regional fugitive task force. He’s facing multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, and was due in court for a detention hearing.



A Waukegan man is now in custody for the attempted murder of a 34-year-old on New Year's Day, according to officials.

What we know:

Durrell Robertson, 40, was arrested Tuesday morning by Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, authorities said in a statement.

Officials said Robertson stabbed and seriously injured the 34-year-old around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 1. Police did not disclose what led up to the incident.

Robertson, of the 1700 block of Longview Road, was charged with four felonies, including attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, aggravated battery in a public place, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

What's next:

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further details were immediately available.