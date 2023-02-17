Expand / Collapse search

Waukegan opens temporary casino Friday night

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Waukegan
Lake County's first casino will open Friday night.

The temporary American Place Casino is opening in Waukegan near the Fountain Square Shopping Center.

Gaming will begin at 8 p.m.

The venue is described as having "Midwestern charm with a splash of vibrant Vegas energy."

The casino has three restaurants, a sportsbook, 1,000 slot machines and dozens of table games. 

Company officials say they expect the casino to move into a permanent location in about three years.      