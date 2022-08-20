Waves of storms across Chicago, suburbs through Saturday evening, with isolated tornadoes possible
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs should be on the lookout for showers and thunderstorms through Saturday evening.
The National Weather Service said that lightning and torrential downpours will occur, with isolated flooding possible.
The showers and thunderstorms will be strongest along and south of I-80, the National Weather Service said.
There is a low chance of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.