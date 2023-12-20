Wear Felicity complaints skyrocket as holidays approach

A jewelry store is under fire from customers who still haven't received orders they purchased weeks ago.

The Better Business Bureau gave the company, Wear Felicity, an ‘F’ rating, and over the last few days, complaints have soared.

Many customers say they purchased items from the company at least a month ago, and the items will not arrive by Christmas.

On one of the company's social media profiles, hundreds of customer complaints filled the comments. Wear Felicity did respond to some of them.

Since 2020, the BBB has received complaints about the business. However, those complaints have skyrocketed as the holidays approach. There are now 852 complaints filed and 350 of them have not been resolved by the company.

When a customer purchases items, they are told it could take 25 days to receive their order, and when customers want their money back, they never hear a peep from the company.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the company and received this automated response:

"This is an automated message to let you know that we've received your message. We are facing a large volume of emails. Please refrain from sending another message/request as it will delay the response time more because the message goes to the bottom of our queue. We are experiencing higher than normal support volumes."