Tesla vandalism suspect • 'Pump-and-dump' fraud scheme • George Foreman dies

A Cook County woman was accused of allegedly vandalizing a Tesla service center in Chicago's northwest suburbs; seven people were indicted in an alleged "pump-and-dump" investment fraud scheme; and George Foreman, the two-time heavyweight boxing champion, minister, and entrepreneur died at the age of 76.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Cook County woman allegedly vandalized Tesla service center in suburb

A Buffalo Grove woman was arrested last week after vandalizing a newly constructed Tesla service center in Chicago's northwest suburbs, police said.

7 indicted in Chicago in $214M ‘pump-and-dump’ investment fraud scheme

Seven individuals have been indicted on criminal charges in connection with a federal investigation into an alleged "pump-and-dump" investment fraud scheme that led to the government seizing approximately $214 million.

George Foreman, heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, dies at 76

George Foreman, the larger-than-life two-time heavyweight boxing champion, Olympic gold medalist, minister, and entrepreneur, died Friday at age 76, his family announced.

Tornado spotted in central Illinois as powerful storm system blasts through Midwest

A powerful winter storm blasting portions of the Plains and Upper Midwest with blizzard conditions produced severe weather on Wednesday, putting communities south of Chicago on alert for powerful thunderstorms. Tornadoes also ripped through parts of the Chicago area this past week.

Chicago man charged in Stone Park nightclub shooting that killed 21-year-old woman

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman who was killed at a nightclub in west suburban Stone Park earlier this month.

Wicker Park man faces more charges in kitten torture case, court documents show

A Wicker Park man accused of torturing and killing at least four kittens in June 2023 is now facing additional charges.

Thomas Martel appeared in court Friday in Skokie, where prosecutors announced he now faces nine felony charges—up from six—which include five counts of animal torture and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to court documents.

Chicago area soccer coach sexually assaulted student, prosecutors say

A west suburban soccer coach and tutor allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old student inside a classroom in 2023, according to prosecutors.

Florida woman allegedly drowned dog in airport bathroom after pet denied boarding, police say

A Florida woman was arrested under suspicion of animal cruelty months after a dog was found dead in a bathroom at Orlando International Airport (MCO), according to the Orlando Police Department. New details in the probable cause statement allege that the woman did not have the proper documents that would allow her dog to board the plane.

Deadline approaches to claim $1,400 IRS stimulus check - are you eligible?

The deadline is approaching for a small number of American taxpayers to still claim up to $1,400 in stimulus money dating back to 2021 pandemic-era relief.

Indiana cop charged after forcing daughter, 6, to stand in freezing cold with threatening sign

An Indiana police officer is accused of forcing his six-year-old daughter to stand outside in freezing temperatures holding a sign threatening her brother as punishment for pouting because she was not allowed to wear lip gloss.

