Weekend in Chicago: Craft Beer Festival, Pride South Side Festival and more

The Fourth of July has come and gone, but there is still plenty to do around Chicago this weekend.

Here's a look at some events going on that you might want to check out:

The three-day event in Lincoln Park returns! The main attraction? Ticketed tastings.

You can sample 12 different craft beers from more than 35 breweries each day. Each session is two hours long.

A chance to show your pride spirit for the 6th annual Pride South Side Festival.

This year's theme is "The Right to Pride."

There will be performances and opportunities to learn more about the roles of Black, Latinx and LGBTQ+ voting rights and elections in public policy.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the DuSable Museum.

The 31st annual African-Carribean International Festival of Life returns. It will run Friday night until Sunday in the DuSable Museum Garden in Washington Park.

The core objective of the festival is bringing people together through music and culture.

It runs from noon to 10 p.m. each day. Tickets are required.

Sneaker lovers - this will put some spring in your step!

The Sole Bound Chicago: Premier Sneaker Convention 2024 is happening Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Schaumburg.

The event will take place from noon until 5 p.m. and tickets for attendees are required.

There's plenty of excitement for the return of the annual Lincolnshire Art Festival.

It runs Saturday and Sunday at Lincolnshire's Village green.

There will be over 80 original artists featured.