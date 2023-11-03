Exciting weekend events unfold across the Chicago area

Happy Friday, everyone! The weekend is here, and with it comes a wealth of enjoyable events and activities throughout the Chicago area.

If you're still searching for inspiration on how to spend your weekend, we've got you covered with a variety of suggestions.

Festival of Wood and Barrel Aged Beers:

For beer enthusiasts, an exciting event is brewing at the Credit One Arena this Sunday. The Festival of Wood and Barrel Aged Beers, running through the weekend, boasts the participation of over 190 breweries, including several local favorites.

Chicago Toy and Game Fair in Rosemont:

Families and kids alike can embark on a toy-filled adventure at the Chicago Toy and Game Fair in Rosemont this weekend. The fair features a catapult tournament, a fashion show, and a young inventor challenge. You can find all these exciting activities at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center.

Sauced Fall Night Market at the Wonder Museum:

Holiday shopping season is almost here, and you can get a head start at the Sauced Fall Night Market hosted by the Wonder Museum. This event gathers numerous vendors offering a variety of goods, from home items to specialty food products. They kindly request that you RSVP.

More Weekend Ideas:

Here are a few additional suggestions for your weekend plans:

For adults, the Brookfield Zoo presents a special wine tasting event called 'Wines in the Wild' this Saturday. It includes a silent auction featuring zoo-centric items.

Spend quality time with your furry friend at the Morton Arboretum on Dog Admission Day this Sunday. Dog tickets are available for five dollars and must be scheduled.

The Ringling Brothers' 'Greatest Show on Earth' is gracing the Allstate Arena through Sunday. It features a multitude of captivating performers and acts.

With so many exciting events happening, there's something for everyone to enjoy in and around the Chicago area this weekend.