Weekend in Chicago: St. Patrick's Day events planned around town

If you're venturing around Chicago this weekend, there are several St. Patrick's Day events planned!

At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Chicago River is turning green! It's part of a 62-year tradition and the dye isn't bad for the water.

The dye is vegetable based and usually goes away by the end of the weekend.

You'll be able to catch a glimpse of the event west of Columbus Drive and east of Orleans Street. The best views will be from Upper Wacker Drive at Columbus.

The riverwalk will be closed during the event.

Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade

Following the river dyeing event, the downtown St. Patrick's Day parade kicks off at 12 p.m.

The parade starts at the corner of Balbo and Columbus Drives and will go north to Monroe Street.

There will be bagpipes, Irish dancers and so much more. Just make sure to keep the booze at home.

Alcohol, open beverages and personal water bottles will NOT be allowed along the parade route.

South Side St. Patrick's Day Parade

The South Side is hosting its celebration and the parade is one of the largest in the country.

The parade begins at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, marching south to 115th Street – the same route since 1981.

Paradegoers can expect dozens of floats, Irish music and dance.

If you're trying to escape all the St. Patrick's Day festivities, there are several other events going on.

Saturday and Sunday is the Chicago Vintage Fest in Ravenswood, which will feature more than 150 vintage and handmade vendors.

Saturday is also the Hyde Park Pizza Festival, where visitors can sample slices from the neighborhood's amazing pizzerias.