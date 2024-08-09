Weekend weather perfect for Chicago's busy event lineup

Chicago is set to enjoy amazing weather this weekend, just in time for a packed schedule of activities across the city.

Here are some highlights to check out:

Air and Water Show:

Saturday and Sunday, the Chicago Air and Water Show returns, offering the largest free show of its kind in the country. This year’s headliners include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights. The best viewing spots are North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront. The show runs from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Bud Billiken Parade:

Also on Saturday, the Bud Billiken Parade, the largest African-American parade in the United States, will take place. This parade serves as a celebration before the school year begins and stretches two miles down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive through the Bronzeville neighborhood into Washington Park. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

North Halsted Market Days:

Saturday and Sunday, you can also enjoy North Halsted Market Days, a live music festival that celebrates the community in the North Halsted and Lakeview neighborhoods. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. both days.

Retro on Roscoe:

The 27th annual Retro on Roscoe Festival is happening all weekend long. Expect live music, food, and drink vendors. The event started Friday and runs through Sunday.

Printers Row Art Fest:

Saturday and Sunday, the Printers Row Art Fest will showcase over 95 original artists, along with live music, food, and drinks.