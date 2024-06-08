Welding shop owner in Kane County arrested after shooting customer's car: deputies

article

The owner of a welding shop in Kane County is behind bars after deputies said he shot up a customer's car out of frustration.

Kane County sheriff's deputies were called at 6:24 p.m., June 3, to the 44W000 block of Illinois Route 64 to Pan Man Welding, in Virgil Township, regarding a customer leaving his vehicle on the property.

The vehicle was having work done at the shop and the customer tried several times to retrieve it.

However, deputies said he was "chased off of the property" by the owner, 62-year-old Todd Nord.

On Saturday, when the customer arrived on the property, he noticed his car was riddled with bullet holes and notified law enforcement.

Nord admitted to deputies that he damaged the customer's vehicle because he was "upset with him," officials said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the business and Nord's residence, as he is a convicted felon who is not able to possess firearms.

During the search, no firearms were recovered, but deputies seized cocaine, unknown pills, ammunition, and a STEN Mark III World War II submachine gun kit, according to the sheriff's office. The pills were sent to the Illinois State Forensic Crime Lab for further testing.

Nord is charged with the following, according to the sheriff's office:

Count 01 - Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Count 02 - Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon (Class 2 Felony)

Count 03 - Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon (Class 2 Felony)

Count 04 - Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon (Class 2 Felony)

Count 05 - Possession of a Firearm Without FOID (Class 3 Felony)

Count 06 - Criminal Damage to Property (Class 4 Felony)

Count 07 - Reckless Discharge of Firearm (Class 4 Felony)

Count 08 - Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony)

Count 09 - Possession of a Controlled Substance (Class 4 Felony)

The investigation is ongoing.