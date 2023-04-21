Former West Chicago kennel operator has probation sentence tossed after deadly fire

An appeals court has tossed a probation sentence for the operator of a West Chicago kennel where 29 dogs died.

The animals were killed in a 2019 fire at D and D Kennels.

The owner, Garrett Mercado, was convicted two years later on three misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and six misdemeanor counts of neglect.

This week, an appeals court overturned his six-year probation sentence, decreasing it to just two.

The change would allow for Mercado to resume ownership of any pets.