West Chicago man accused of sexually abusing teenage girl held in jail until next court date

The Brief Joseph Simmons, 26, of West Chicago, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl and has been ordered held until his next court date, May 19. Simmons, a registered sex offender, is on probation for three offenses and out on pretrial release for burglary; police say he fled from officers before being caught. The girl told authorities she met Simmons last November and was abused during visits to his home.



A West Chicago man accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl earlier this month has been ordered held in jail until his next court date.

What we know:

Joseph Simmons, 26, appeared in court Friday on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Joseph Simmons, 26, of West Chicago. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

Simmons, a registered sex offender, is currently on probation for three separate offenses and is also on pretrial release for a burglary case, prosecutors said.

The new charges stem from an April 7 incident, when the girl, who is from Chicago, was found alone at a gas station in West Chicago after not being home for three days.

Authorities said the girl told them she took the train from her home on Friday, April 4, to meet Simmons in West Chicago. She said they first met in November 2024.

During their first meeting, the girl claimed Simmons refused to let her leave his home and forced her to perform sexual acts, prosecutors said.

On April 7, Simmons took the girl to a train station and then back to another residence in West Chicago. At some point, Simmons fled the scene, authorities said.

Following an investigation, West Chicago police later found Simmons in a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

When officers tried to take him into custody, Simmons attempted to flee by climbing a barbed wire fence but was caught, prosecutors said.

What they're saying:

"The allegations against Mr. Simmons are extremely alarming," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The safety and well-being of our children remains a top priority of my administration, and my office stands ready to prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, anyone accused of the type of behavior alleged against Mr. Simmons. I thank the West Chicago Police Department for their investigation into this matter and for the successful apprehension of the defendant. I also thank the DuPage County Children’s Center as well as Assistant State’s Attorney Jaclyn McAndrew for her work not only in this case but for their ongoing efforts in protecting our children."

"The alleged actions of this defendant are disturbing, and I am pleased that the Court detained him pending his trial," West Chicago Chief of Police Colin Fleury said. "The officers of the West Chicago Police Department will continue to work tirelessly to investigate these cases along with our partners at State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office and the Children’s Advocacy Center."

What's next:

Simmons is scheduled to return to court on May 19.