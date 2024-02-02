West Garfield Park shooting: Cicero man charged in attack

A Cicero man was charged in connection with a shooting that left another man wounded Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

David Soto, 33, allegedly fired shots at two men, ages 58 and 36, around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Harrison Street, according to police. The 58-year-old was shot in the arm and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition. The other man was uninjured in the shooting.

Soto was arrested Friday in Maywood. He was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

No further information was provided.